Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.16

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $7.86. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 62,218 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $128.79 million, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 3.06.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

