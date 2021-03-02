Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.32

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.32 and last traded at C$26.18, with a volume of 1054388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.01.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Manulife Financial to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CSFB boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of C$50.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

