Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.55 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.88.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,191. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.