Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.55 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.90 EPS.

MRVI traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,103. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $37.79.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.88.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.