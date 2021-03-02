Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $493.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

