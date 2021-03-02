Mark E. Secor Sells 6,389 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82.

HBNC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.10. 70,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,217. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $794.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 533.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 86,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.