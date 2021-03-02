Mark Goldin Sells 10,306 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $533,129.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,976 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CSOD stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,497. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

