Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up about 1.6% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Markel worth $47,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Markel by 6.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Markel by 41.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter worth about $2,633,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $1,103.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,166. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,049.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,022.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.92.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.80.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

