Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAKSY. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.77. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.