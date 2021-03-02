Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Up 8,000.0% in February

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 8,000.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

MAKSY opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

