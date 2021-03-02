Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.43

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.43 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 101.30 ($1.32). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 97.75 ($1.28), with a volume of 3,217,218 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

Get Marston's alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £619.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.