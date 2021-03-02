Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,065,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 281,189 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.31% of Marvell Technology Group worth $98,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Shares of MRVL opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

