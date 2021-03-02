Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

