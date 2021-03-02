Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

MA stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.54. The stock had a trading volume of 58,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $368.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

