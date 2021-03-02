Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775,438 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,110,787 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 1.52% of Matador Resources worth $21,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Truist lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $22.22. 19,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

