Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.26. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 594,609 shares.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on Mateon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

