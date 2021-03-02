Matic Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $616.67 Million (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Matic Network has a total market capitalization of $616.67 million and $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matic Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Matic Network has traded 169% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.00814331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00028919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

Matic Network (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official website is matic.network . The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

