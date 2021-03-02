Matryx (MTX) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Matryx token can currently be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Matryx has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $27,863.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Matryx has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Matryx

Matryx is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

