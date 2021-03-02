Matthew Bilbey Sells 330 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EA stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,911. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.16.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

