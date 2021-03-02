Matthew G. Manders Sells 3,087 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cigna stock traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,308. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.99. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Cigna by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

