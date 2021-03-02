Matthew P. Flake Sells 7,333 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,622,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:QTWO traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.43. The company had a trading volume of 494,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,299. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.12.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $172,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

