Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) & Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Financial Review

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals 16.03% 4.87% 3.84% Agnico Eagle Mines 21.54% 7.22% 4.10%

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agnico Eagle Mines pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agnico Eagle Mines pays out 144.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Maverix Metals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Agnico Eagle Mines is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Maverix Metals and Agnico Eagle Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 2 5 0 2.71 Agnico Eagle Mines 0 3 7 0 2.70

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus price target of $7.35, suggesting a potential upside of 50.61%. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus price target of $87.63, suggesting a potential upside of 58.28%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Maverix Metals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and Agnico Eagle Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million 20.62 -$7.67 million $0.06 81.33 Agnico Eagle Mines $2.49 billion 5.40 $473.17 million $0.97 57.07

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Agnico Eagle Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Maverix Metals on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MacMillan Minerals Inc. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 2.9 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

