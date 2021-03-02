Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Down 64.3% in February

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the January 28th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

MAYNF remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 17,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Mayne Pharma Group has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

