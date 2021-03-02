McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.39

McBride plc (LON:MCB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.39 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 83.80 ($1.09). McBride shares last traded at GBX 82.60 ($1.08), with a volume of 193,283 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £147.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.39.

About McBride (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

