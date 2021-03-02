McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 102.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 693,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,257,000 after purchasing an additional 360,130 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 340.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 79,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE:MKC opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.97.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.