McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average is $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

