McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading 5.6% Higher

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 4,556,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,752,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

MUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of $484.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 54,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.