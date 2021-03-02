McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Insider Sells $237,000.00 in Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.90. 95,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,667. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $80.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

