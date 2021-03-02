McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $224.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK opened at $173.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.87 and a 200-day moving average of $167.26. McKesson has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.