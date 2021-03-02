Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

