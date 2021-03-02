MCO (MCO) Price Up 10.4% This Week

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. MCO has a market capitalization of $48.77 million and $902,462.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can now be bought for about $3.09 or 0.00006462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MCO has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.37 or 0.00823118 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00062357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00029937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.