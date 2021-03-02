Measurable Data Token Market Cap Achieves $28.70 Million (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Measurable Data Token has a market capitalization of $28.70 million and $5.70 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Measurable Data Token has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Measurable Data Token token can now be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token Token Profile

MDT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 661,990,346 tokens. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Measurable Data Token’s official website is www.mdt.co . Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Blue Midnight Wish hashing algorithm. MDT halves every year to a floor of 0.125 MDT for PoW and 0.25 MDT for PoS. Every 720 blocks is a 100 MDT coin reward, which acts as an incentive to mine on a continuous basis. “

Measurable Data Token Token Trading

