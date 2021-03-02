Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the January 28th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFCSF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medical Facilities from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of MFCSF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 76,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

