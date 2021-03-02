Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Shares of Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.23. Medicure shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 2,340 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

About Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

