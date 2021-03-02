MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDWD shares. Aegis started coverage on MediWound in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.48. 80,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,985. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. On average, analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

