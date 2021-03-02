Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 354.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $177.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,229.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 532,750 shares of company stock worth $75,251,608. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

