MEET.ONE Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $511,396.71 and $407.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00492516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00076730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00078366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00079334 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.76 or 0.00504968 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

