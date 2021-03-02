Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0305 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $911,042.12 and approximately $5,644.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.46 or 0.00454224 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006946 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00037591 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,836.64 or 0.03733314 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000390 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

