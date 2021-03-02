MenaPay Price Tops $0.0230 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $1,545.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.00814331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00028919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.