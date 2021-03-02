MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Baillie Gifford & Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,751,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,627 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 4.4% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 9.53% of MercadoLibre worth $7,960,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,640.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $97.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,615.85. 39,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10,098.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,853.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,463.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.