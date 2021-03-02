Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Price Target Raised to GBX 44 at Canaccord Genuity

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 44 ($0.57) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.14% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of MERC stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 28 ($0.37). The company had a trading volume of 2,816,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.46. Mercia Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The company has a market capitalization of £123.23 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Get Mercia Asset Management alerts:

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.