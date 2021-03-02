Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Price Target Raised to GBX 44 at Canaccord Genuity

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 44 ($0.57) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.14% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of MERC stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 28 ($0.37). The company had a trading volume of 2,816,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.46. Mercia Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The company has a market capitalization of £123.23 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.
Mercia Asset Management Company Profile
