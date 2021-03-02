Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.85 Billion

Brokerages expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to announce $12.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $13.00 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $12.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $52.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.78 billion to $52.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $54.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.59 billion to $57.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

