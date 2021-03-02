Mercury Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $5,886.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.79 or 0.00503941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00075684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00079139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00058307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00079314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.81 or 0.00475158 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.