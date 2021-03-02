Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Stock Price Up 13%

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) rose 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $32.28. Approximately 1,135,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 507,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

MDP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

