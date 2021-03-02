Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.58 Million

Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report sales of $243.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.30 million and the lowest is $238.04 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $243.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.26 million to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $144,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

