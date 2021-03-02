Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) recently:

2/26/2021 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Merit Medical Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

2/25/2021 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Merit Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Merit Medical saw overall revenue growth within its Cardiovascular unit. The company is on track to complete the movement of more than 14 production lines and consolidate several facilities before year-end. The CE mark for the Merit WRAPSODY Endoprosthesis Stent System and its commercialization in the European Union continue to buoy optimism. The recent FDA approval for the WRAPSODY Arterial Venous access Efficacy (WAVE) IDE trial is encouraging. Merit Medical exited the third quarter of 2020 on a strong note, with earnings and revenues beating estimates. The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. However, we are concerned about the revenue decline at its Endoscopy segment. Contraction in gross margin is a concern as well. Further, economic stagnation due to the outbreak adds to the woes.”

1/5/2021 – Merit Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MMSI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.84. 503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,862. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 143,739 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,401 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,618,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 945,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

