Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Up 9%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s stock price shot up 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.16. 1,889,392 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,227,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MESA. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company has a market cap of $503.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mesa Air Group news, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,885 shares of company stock worth $2,838,967. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 516,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

