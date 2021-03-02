Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

MLAB stock opened at $278.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.90 and a 12-month high of $307.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.89 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.52 and its 200 day moving average is $270.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total value of $136,054.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,954,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.82, for a total transaction of $351,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,815.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,993 shares of company stock worth $1,396,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

