MetaHash Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.91 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $29.91 million and $32,273.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 175.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.52 or 0.00492800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00075043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00077629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00078879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.04 or 0.00498007 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,575,579,929 coins and its circulating supply is 2,406,300,196 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

