Metal (MTL) Price Up 70.4% Over Last Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Metal has traded 70.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $89.76 million and approximately $53.66 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002780 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00059882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.90 or 0.00812182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00028710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029474 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.